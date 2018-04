Demi Lovato’s “Tell me you love tour” has generated $20 million approx. in the first 20 tour dates. Thus, averaging $1million per each appearance. Demi was averaging roughly 12,400 people at each stop.

Most of her tickets ranged between $25 to $80. Needless to say, her tour is projecting to be in the top 5 grossing of 2018. Click HERE for the full story.