Legal papers filed by Dr. Luke in his legal battle against Kesha say that a few years ago, Kesha told Lady Gaga that Luke raped Katy Perry… and then Gaga went on to spread “negative messages” about Luke.

For the record, Dr. Luke’s people issued a statement calling the allegation that he raped Katy a “malicious falsehood.” They also claim that Katy herself has denied it.

Obviously, the whole Dr. Luke/Kesha feud is far from being over.

