The Weeknd had an entirely different album in mind before Selena broke his heart.
May 17, 2018
As you know The Weeknd recently dropped an emotionally heavy EP called “My dear melancholy.” What you might not know was that he had an entirely different album not only in mind, but basically recorded/edited/done. Then….Selena Gomez broke his heart.

The Weeknd thus wasn’t up to a happy party type album because it felt inauthentic. From the ashes of that agony rose my dear melancholy, but the Weeknd feels that his fans will never get to hear the album that was originally going to disseminate to the world.

 

