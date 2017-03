Yeah, as a guy that attended public school throughout my adolescent days, I kind of think that Selena Gomez doesn’t know what she’s talking about. Bullying at the Disney Channel was worse than regular school? Yeah, I assuming she is talking about worse than her private school. I could potentially agree with her on that, but because I didn’t attend private schools it would be conjecture on my part.

Selena’s article and statements can be found HERE