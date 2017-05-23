Does That Make Me Crazy?! By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show | May 23, 2017 @ 3:04 PM Does That Make Me Crazy – toilet paper edition… Jenna wraps her hand, Kellie is a wadder AND a double dipper! And all that is just from the cast! Find out what KiddNation does that is crazy! Does That Make Me Crazy?Kidd Kraddick Morning ShowToilet Paper Edition Related Content Kidd’s Kids Trip Craig Robinson Joins Us In-Studio New Contest Alert! Meet Kellie Rasberry Man Demanding Refund After First Date Big Al Keeps Getting Woken Up By His Loud Neighbor...