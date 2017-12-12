Does That Make Me Crazy?!
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
Dec 12, 2017 @ 4:40 PM

Are you crazy if you do a sexy, chin hair plucking with your significant other? What if your pet gets hit on by other pets on their Instagram page? Listen to all of today’s crazy calls!

