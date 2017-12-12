Does That Make Me Crazy?! By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show | Dec 12, 2017 @ 4:40 PM Are you crazy if you do a sexy, chin hair plucking with your significant other? What if your pet gets hit on by other pets on their Instagram page? Listen to all of today’s crazy calls! Does That Make Me Crazy?Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Related Content J-Si Made Things Awkward At A Teenage Pool Party Britney Spears Calls The Show! Battle Of The Sexes: Round 2 The Office 40-Yard Dash Results Kellie Broke Her Fiancé’s Son Enchanted Fairies Kidd’s Kids Reveal