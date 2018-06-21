Kesha blames Dr. Luke for the Katy rape text going public
By Dan McMahon
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 8:14 PM

Kesha’s legal team reportedly told People Magazine that Dr. Luke was responsible for leaking the Lady Gaga text message regarding Katy Perry’s alleged rape. Wow, that was quite the sentence…let’s rewind.

Recently, it was disseminated online that Kesha had been texting Lady Gaga discussing that Dr. Luke, producer, had allegedly raped Katy Perry. Well, Kesha’s legal team said that was basically for shock value; Dr. Luke was trying to distract from the facts. Moreover, Kesha’s team alleged that she has yet to be paid for her 2013 smash hit album “Rainbow.”

There is a lot to digest, but click HERE for the full story on all the madness.

