Female Intruder At Drake’s Home Raids His Fridge

A female intruder was arrested at Drake’s home. Police say 24-year-old Mesha Collins, broke into Drake’s home and raided his fridge. Drake wasn’t home at the time.

When the police arrived, she told them that Drake was cool with her being there. Of course that wasn’t true. She later admitted that she’d taken a Pepsi, some Sprite, and Fiji water.

It’s unclear how long she was in the house…but since she broke in she was charged with felony burglary. Doesn’t matter if it was only a few sodas & water…if she broke into the house and took stuff, it’s a felony. Last we heard, she was being held on $100,000 bail.