Drake Has a New Tattoo of Denzel Washington’s Face — See the Ink!

Drake‘s love for Denzel Washington is “Forever.”

The 30-year-old “Hotline Bling” rapper appears to be such a fan of Washington that he decided to add the 63-year-old Oscar winner’s face to his every-growing tattoo collection.

On Saturday, Toronto-based tattoo artist Inal Bersekov shared a shot of the ink to his Instagram page. The tattoo is taken from a still of Washington as Bleek Gilliam in the 1990 jazz film, Mo’ Better Blues.

“‘Mo’ Better Blues‘ first session on my brother @champagnepapi,” Bersekov wrote. “Thanks as usual for your trust. “Clarke: ‘Cause mo better makes it mo better.”

It was one of two tats the artist gave Drake.

He did a tribute to Anthony “Fif” Soares, an OVO Sound affiliate who died last week in a shooting in Toronto and whom Drake remembered in a touching Instagram post.

