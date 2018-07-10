Drake tops The Beatles!

Drake’s new album “Scorpion” is number one on the billboard top 200 album chart, but that isn’t shocking. Dude always gets to number one, but topping The Beatles? Look, I am not a beatles fan per se, but obviously I recognize the impact they had on the music industry and pop culture in general. Having said that…to eclipse The Beatles at anything is a big deal. And, well Drake did in fact do that with seven songs in the Top 10 at the same time. The previous record belonged to The Beatles in 1964. Click HERE for the full story.