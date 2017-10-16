Ed Sheeran Was In An Accident And Broke His Arm

Ed Sheeran was in a bicycle accident and according to reports has a broken arm. His tour in Asia is supposed to kick off this week, however the tour could be delayed.. depending on what Ed’s doc says.
Ed writes on his Facebook, “Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x”
Posted by Ed Sheeran on Monday, October 16, 2017