Ed Sheeran Got Off Twitter Because Lady Gaga’s Fans Were Bullying Him
By Brock Mathews
|
Jul 5, 2017 @ 2:13 PM

Ed Sheeran can’t look at Twitter anymore, and Lady Gaga’s fans might be to blame.  In an interview the other day, he said, quote, “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things.  One comment ruins your day.”

What happened was, Gaga’s fans heard something Ed had said earlier this year, and they thought it was an attack on her.  So they’ve been bullying him ever since.  But he SWEARS he wasn’t talking about her.

Luckily, Gaga has Ed’s back, because she posted the below picture of them together and said, quote, “I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and a part of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean.”

