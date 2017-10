This is great news! Jasmi Lindberg-Cooke has had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia for three years and she desperately needed to find a matching blood stem cell donor to give her the best chance of survival.

So that’s where Ed Sheeran, along with other musicians, artists and actors, came in to help. They joined in on a campaign to find a donor.. and a donor has been found!

We send our thoughts & prayers to Jasmi 🙂

