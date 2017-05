I am not usually a huge proponent of pop singers, especially from this era, but Ed Sheeran deserves enormous praise for serenading a dying 10-year-old.

The child is too sick to even go outside because she would get an infection and die. Sheeran went to her and sang for her privately. The young kid thinks that Sheeran is her boyfriend too; incredible. He didn’t have to do that either.

HERE is the full story.