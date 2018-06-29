Ed Sheeran is being sued AGAIN for allegedly stealing from Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” for his song “Thinking Out Loud”.

A guy named Ed Townsend co-wrote the Marvin Gaye track, but he died in 2003. His FAMILY is already suing Sheeran.

The new lawsuit was filed by a company called Structured Asset Sales. They claim they own a portion of the rights to “Let’s Get It On”.

And according to their lawsuit, Sheeran cribbed, quote, “the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping” …among other things.

And they want him to cough up $100 MILLION.

Here’s a mashup of the two songs that demonstrate how well they work together.. take a listen:

Photo Credit: Mark Surridge