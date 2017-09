One red-haired music superstar and all of a sudden, everyone’s doin’ it with redheads?! Lol

According to a new survey, 20% of red-haired men say they’re having MORE SEX than they used to and getting teased about their hair color less. Why? The most common reason is that Ed Sheeran has made having red hair desirable.

And another survey backed that up…about one-third of women say they’re MORE into redheaded guys now.