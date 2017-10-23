Ed Sheeran Took A Year Off After Realizing He Was Slipping Into Substance Abuse

Kudos to Ed Sheeran.. he recognized a problem, and he addressed it before it got out of hand.

Ed said, quote, “I didn’t really notice it was happening. It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, ‘Calm yourself down’ … It’s all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you’re doing it on your own and it’s not, so that was a wake-up call and taking a year off.”

