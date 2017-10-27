Ellen’s Tweet Where She’s Staring At Katy Perry’s Cleavage…Is This Sexual Harassment??

Ellen Degeneres is catching some heat after tweeting the below pic where she’s staring at Katy Perry’s boobies. Considering all the attention on sexual harassment in Hollywood at the present time, some people think it’s inappropriate. What do you think?

First, here’s the picture in question:

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

Now, it definitely looks playful and as if no harm is being done.. however, what if a man had posted the same pic??

Take a look at what Piers Morgan tweeted:

If a man made this joke, Ellen would lead the cries of ‘SEXIST PIG!’ https://t.co/lgXNX82Nk8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 25, 2017

I’m not necessarily a big Piers fan, but dude’s got a point!

Now check out a tweet from actor Michael Rapaport:

Imagine if Cam Newton or any other Man sent out this tweet & photo. pic.twitter.com/7fvRGg9lgZ — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 25, 2017

Another interesting point! What if Cam Newton or any other man posted a picture of this nature?

I guess my point is, and this is just my opinion, but there should be no double standards when it comes to sexual harassment in Hollywood or any other place in the world.

I guess it comes down to this question: Is this considered sexual harassment?

Maybe. Maybe not. Guess it depends on who ya ask.

But it certainly doesn’t seem like the smartest pic to post.. again, especially when there is so much attention and focus on all the sexual harassment going on in Hollywood.

Just my take. Thanks for reading! 🙂