Eminem Played Gunshots During A Recent Show And A Lot Of People Didn’t Like It

Eminem freaked some people out during his set at Bonnaroo on Saturday night. During his song “Kill You”, he played what sounded like a loud gunshot, and not everyone was cool with it.

Now before you take the “OMG, everyone is so offended these days…” route, it was just last year that 58 people were killed during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas.

Actress and YouTube star Andrea Russett was there, and she wasn’t happy about it. She Tweeted that it was “extremely irresponsible and distasteful,” and she added, quote, “To see the entire crowd drop to the floor out of instinct is not funny, cute, or amusing.”

Some people backed Andrea’s take, but others came to Eminem’s defense, saying he’s been using that sound effect for a while.

Eminem’s people released a statement saying it’s not a gunshot but a, quote, “pyrotechnic concussion” that he’s been using for 10 years “without complaint.”

Check out the following clip and decide for yourself.. how would you feel about it if you were at the show and heard this loud “gunshot”? It is 2018, after all.

**WARNING – the following clip contains profanity**