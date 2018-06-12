Everyone Can Rest Easy.. the IHOB Name Change Is Only Temporary! :)
By Brock Mathews
Jun 12, 2018 @ 1:32 PM
Last week, IHOP announced they were changing their name to IHOB.  It seemed obvious they wanted to get people talking…and it totally worked!  Everyone was talking about it and making their guesses on social media.

Well yesterday, they announced the “B” stands for “burgers”…in honor of their new line of Ultimate Steakburgers.  The name change is a marketing campaign to get attention.. very well done!

Brings me to the question..

What do YOU like more: Pancakes or Burgers?

Love me some pancakes, but I’d totally have to go burgers! 🙂

