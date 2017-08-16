Families Of Those Killed At Ariana Grande’s Concert In Manchester Are Getting $324,000 Each

The families of the 22 people killed in the bombing in Manchester, England are getting $324,000 each.

It’s coming from the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which has raised $23 million since the bombing outside an ARIANA GRANDE concert back in May.

Now, 22 times $324,000 only comes to a little more than $7 million. The fund is still deciding how to distribute the rest.

Ariana herself helped raise money for the fund by returning a week later to host the One Love Manchester benefit concert with Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Katy Perry.

She also put out two singles: A re-release of “One Last Time” and a new version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”, with all the proceeds going to the fund.

As you probably already know, Ariana is now an honorary citizen of Manchester.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWeq1L1led3/