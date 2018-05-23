I mean sure, they put their blue jeans on the same way we do, so of course famous people have foods they dislike just as you and I.. but it’s still interesting because they’re famous.. lol.. everyone’s got at least one food they simply can’t stand, including celebrities.

Here’s a LIST of ‘Famous People and the Foods They Can’t Stand’:

Tom Brady: Strawberries

Jimmy Fallon: Mayonnaise

Michelle Obama: Beets

Martha Stewart: Truffle oil

Gordon Ramsay: Pineapple pizza

Chrissy Teigen: Nutella

Khloe Kardashian: Pork

Kelly Clarkson: Brussels sprouts

Queen Elizabeth: Garlic