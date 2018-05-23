I mean sure, they put their blue jeans on the same way we do, so of course famous people have foods they dislike just as you and I.. but it’s still interesting because they’re famous.. lol.. everyone’s got at least one food they simply can’t stand, including celebrities.
Here’s a LIST of ‘Famous People and the Foods They Can’t Stand’:
Tom Brady: Strawberries
Jimmy Fallon: Mayonnaise
Michelle Obama: Beets
Martha Stewart: Truffle oil
Gordon Ramsay: Pineapple pizza
Chrissy Teigen: Nutella
Khloe Kardashian: Pork
Kelly Clarkson: Brussels sprouts
Queen Elizabeth: Garlic