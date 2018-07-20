Taylor Swift, Miley, & Lady Gaga teaming up for a super female song?
By Dan McMahon
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 7:43 PM
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: Taylor Swift performs during her '1989' World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Chaos ensued on social media when people started to speculate about a super female anthem featuring Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus. Could all three of these ladies collaborate on one track and how did these rumors manifest? Well, Miley and Lady Gaga were recording together in a New York studio earlier this week. And, as fate would have it…Taylor Swift appeared at the same studio by week’s end. Now, this obviously is drawing conclusions, but the article thinks it could be real. CLICK HERE to read about it.

