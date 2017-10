Fergie’s age-proof body took centre stage in a titillating preview for the record as she stripped naked, before embracing the risqué glitter boobs trend in another sex-rated snap.

And the 42-year-old’s naked ambition looks set to continue as the former Black Eyed Peas singer has flaunted her lady lumps for the camera once more.

In a temperature-raising moment guaranteed to set hearts aflutter, Fergie — real name Stacy Ferguson — posed completely topless.

Click HERE to see the pics and article.