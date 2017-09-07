Fergie explains stepping back from The Black Eyed Peas

Fergie needed to step away from The Black Eyed Peas to make an album about her own experiences.

The 42-year-old singer didn’t think it was appropriate to pour her heart into a record about her own personal life with the ‘Where is The Love?’ group because she feels that would be a selfish thing to do.

She said: “I have lived so much and I needed somewhere to put all of my life experiences. I don’t feel like it is fair to go on a Peas record and be like, ‘Let me bust out my journals and make this all about me’.

“I don’t know it’s too selfish for me, so I just needed to let it all out.”