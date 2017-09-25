FERGIE I’VE GOT A HANDLE ON SINGLE PARENTING

Fergie is successfully juggling motherhood and career … by bringing her little man to work with her.

Fergie was at a NYC radio station Monday morning holding on to her son, Axl Jack, who’s been going back and forth between mom and dad. Josh Duhamel was hanging out with the kiddo last week, the day before he and Fergie announced their split.

Fergie seems well adjusted to her new single life — partying her ass off in Brazil last week, this week your average working mom … who happens to look smoking hot in thigh highs.

HERE is the full story