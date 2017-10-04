Fergie Talks ‘Beautiful Insanity’ of Wild New Visual Album

The eye-catching peak of Double Dutchess: Seeing Double, Fergie‘s new visual album, is a short film helmed by A-list video director Jonas Åkerlund that tackles, among other things, the singer’s previous addiction to crystal meth and her resulting, semi-debilitating paranoia. At one point, Fergie wanders through a war-torn no man’s land in a psych-ward straitjacket-dress as soldiers scramble around her and shells explode on all sides.

“The levels of crazy, right?” says Fergie, when asked about the clip. “It was great to have that world of cinema, have pyro, a battlefield. It’s all about the battle in your mind. Trippy, bro!”

Double Dutchess marks Fergie’s return as a solo artist, 11 years after stepping out on her own with The Dutchess and almost seven years since her group the Black Eyed Peas released its latest album. That’s a long time away for one of the most successful pop stars of the 2000s: The Dutchess spawned five Top Five singles in the U.S. – including three Number Ones in the sleek, thumping “Glamorous,” the uplift-playlist staple “Big Girls Don’t Cry (Personal),” and the brassy, sing-song-y “London Bridge.” The only act to come close to matching The Dutchess‘ chart achievement in that decade was the Peas themselves, who earned five Top 10s from their 2009 album The E.N.D.

