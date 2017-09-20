Fergie: It was ‘weird’ pretending marriage was fine

Fergie and Josh Duhamel had split before they announced their separation last week, and the singer sounds relieved to have finally gone public.

The Black Eyed Peas lead singer told People magazine it was getting uncomfortable discussing their marriage in interviews given that they were no longer a couple.

“Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions,” she said. “We’re great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There’s no perfect time so we just decided to do it.”

The pair reportedly called it quits in February but only recently announced their relationship status.