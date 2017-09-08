The Five Living Former US Presidents Appear In Video Asking Americans To Unite

The five living former U.S. Presidents…Jimmy Carter, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama…appeared in a video asking Americans to unite to help the recovery effort for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The video aired during last night’s NFL kickoff game…and it benefits their charitable organization ‘One America Appeal.’

If you make a donation through their site, all the money will go to the Houston Harvey Relief Fund, which focuses on the greater Houston region, and the Rebuild Texas Fund, which assists communities across the state.