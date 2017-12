Here are a few random Christmas history facts:

People 100 years ago argued about whether to wish you a “Merry Christmas” or a “Cheery Christmas”

Oyster stew used to be a common Christmas dinner dish

Santa’s red suit was made popular by a Coca-Cola ad in the 1930s

Christmas trees used to be lit up with real candles. (Seems insanely dangerous!)

Nobody knows for sure how the traditions of hanging Christmas stockings or drinking eggnog got started.

Merry Christmas to you and yours!!