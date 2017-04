It’s called the Kitty Hawk Flyer.. a new “flying car” that’s really more like a low-flying personal helicopter. It looks like an over-sized drone that’s big enough to ride on.

The one in the video is a prototype they made to fly over water. So it has pontoons instead of wheels. It’s not clear how much they’ll cost, but the company is offering a $2,000 discount for people who pre-order, so likely tens of thousands of dollars!