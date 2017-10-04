Four Key Updates On The Las Vegas Shooting

Here’s the latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas:

1. Everyone’s still trying to figure out what motivated the shooter to murder so many innocent people…and we still don’t have any answers.

Some photos were released yesterday of his hotel room, showing his guns spread ALL over the room.

We also learned he filmed himself during the shooting, and he rigged cameras in the hallways to alert himself when the cops were closing in. There’s no word on whether the FBI has the footage or not.

Oh…and we found out that he’d been accumulating his massive arsenal of guns for over 20 years. So far, the authorities have found 47 firearms between the shooter’s hotel room and his two homes.

2. The shooter’s 62-year-old girlfriend Marilou Danley was in the Philippines during the shooting and was initially cleared…but the FBI says she’s still a person of interest and they’ll be interviewing her now that she’s back in the country. She arrived in Los Angeles last night.

And it makes sense that she’s a person of interest…after all, he had several dozen guns in their house, plus explosives. She HAD to know something was off, right?

The FBI also says that the shooter wired $100,000 to the Philippines last week…it’s not clear if that money was for her or WHO it was for. Hopefully one of these things will help authorities get some understanding behind his motive.

3. If you’ve been feeling SUPER depressed over this shooting, you’re not alone. An app that measures the sentiment in people’s tweets found that Monday was the saddest day in Twitter HISTORY.

4. It can be hard to find any hope after a mass shooting, but the stories of heroism that are emerging might be a start. One that stands out is about a 29-year-old Marine veteran named Taylor Winston who was at the concert.

He ran when the shooting started…then stole a TRUCK that was parked nearby and had the keys in it and used it to drive almost 30 victims to the hospital. And he made the first two trips with critically-injured victims before ambulances could even arrive.

Click HERE to see the pictures from the hotel room. WARNING: They do show glimpses of the shooter’s dead body, which can be graphic/disturbing.