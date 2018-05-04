G-Eazy Busted In Sweden!

Apparently things got a bit out of hand in Sweden early Thursday morning as G-Eazy was arrested for assault and possession of cocaine.

He had just finished a show and was partying in a club with Halsey and Sean Kingston, but I guess he was partying a little too hard because when security guards told him to calm down, he started throwing punches.

Word is the cops then came to arrest him, and that’s when they found the white stuff in his pocket.

In the above TMZ video, you can see G-Eazy being loaded into a police car, and you can see Halsey complaining that someone hit HER in the face.