Get the App!

Hear and interact with the artists and songs that you love. With the J104.5 app you can connect with us like never before.

Just download and open your J104.5 app to get a live feed of what’s playing, and everything else that’s played over the past couple of hours on J104.5. Listen to your favorite shows and on-air personalities. You can tap any item in the J104.5 feed for details. Depending on station programming, you can interact with great features like:

Rate and discover music

Exclusive offers and deals

Social posts

Promotions and giveaways

And more!

You decide when you want to listen, and when you want to browse by turning the live stream on or off within the app. Get what you want off the radio with the NEW J104.5 app.

Download it free:

Android Here

iPhone Here