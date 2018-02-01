I Gotta First World Problem!
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
Feb 1, 2018 @ 4:50 PM

You feel silly complaining about it but how would you be able to feed yourself if your personal chef had to take off a week because they got the flu? I know. It’d be really hard.

Listen to all of today’s calls! Plus, Kellie learns something new…

Related Content

Comedian Theo Von In-Studio
Battle Of The Sexes: Round 2
Which Celeb Admitted To Crushing On Kellie?
Get The Nextdoor App
Part-Time Justin & Nick Interview Ludacris
Britney Spears Calls The Show!
Comments