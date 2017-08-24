I Gotta First World Problem!
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
Aug 24, 2017 @ 3:50 PM

We wanna hear all about your first world problems, like the mom that called in to say that her son in elementary school has too many designer shoes!

Plus, a news story… Millennials are living in the dark!

Related Content

Does That Make Me Crazy?!
I Have A Dream To Get Shocked?
How To Make Music On Your iPhone LOUDER!
The Showbiz Top 5
Part-Time Justin & Nick Interview Ludacris
Harry Styles Joins The Show On Thursday
Comments