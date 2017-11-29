Grammy Nominees Have Been Announced

The 60th annual Grammy Award Nominees have been announced and Jay-Z leads the way with 8 nominations. Kendrick Lamar got 7, while Bruno Mars got 6.
But anyways, here’s the rundown in the biggest categories…
Album of the Year:
- “Awaken, My Love!”, Childish Gambino
- “4:44”, Jay-Z
- “Damn”, Kendrick Lamar
- “Melodrama”, Lorde
- “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
Record of the Year:
- “Redbone”, Childish Gambino
- “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
- “The Story of O.J.”, Jay-Z
- “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar
- “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
Song of the Year:
- “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
- “4:44”, Jay-Z
- “Issues”, Julia Michaels
- “1-800-273-8255”, Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid
- “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars
Best New Artist:
- Alessia Cara
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
If you wanna see ALL the nominees in ALL 84 categories click HERE