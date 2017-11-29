Grammy Nominees Have Been Announced

The 60th annual Grammy Award Nominees have been announced and Jay-Z leads the way with 8 nominations. Kendrick Lamar got 7, while Bruno Mars got 6.

By the way, as you may have heard, we are giving away an incredible flyaway to the Grammys in New York! Keep listening for details and your chance to win coming soon!

But anyways, here’s the rundown in the biggest categories…

Album of the Year:

“Awaken, My Love!”, Childish Gambino

“4:44”, Jay-Z

“Damn”, Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama”, Lorde

“24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Record of the Year:

“Redbone”, Childish Gambino

“Despacito”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee , featuring Justin Bieber

and , featuring “The Story of O.J.”, Jay-Z

“Humble”, Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Song of the Year:

“Despacito”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee , featuring Justin Bieber

and , featuring “4:44”, Jay-Z

“Issues”, Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255”, Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid

featuring and “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

If you wanna see ALL the nominees in ALL 84 categories click HERE