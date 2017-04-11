WATCH: 69-Year-Old Guy Dragged Off Overbooked United Flight After They Forced Him To Give Up His Seat Against His Will

How can they legally do this? And more so, WHY would they do this to one of their passengers?

ICYMI.. A United flight from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked Sunday night so United said they needed four people to give up their seats so four of their employees could get to Louisville.

They offered $800, a hotel and a flight on Monday afternoon, but no one took them up on their offer. So apparently, their policy in that case is to pick people randomly and FORCE them to give up the seats…even though they paid for them!

It gets worse.

Some of the people who were randomly picked left the plane, but one 69-year-old guy wouldn’t go. He said he was a doctor, he needed to get home to his patients, and he couldn’t wait to fly out on Monday afternoon like they were offering.

So United called in airport security, and three security guards grabbed the guy and literally DRAGGED him off the plane screaming…all while other people on the plane were complaining and taking videos the whole time.

The guy wound up bleeding pretty bad from his mouth after it smashed into an arm rest. The Chicago police say they’re investigating what happened.

Just doesn’t seem right. I hope United is held accountable for their handling of the situation!

Check out this video recorded by one of the other passengers.