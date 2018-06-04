Gwen Stefani & Pink pull of surprise gig together. By Dan McMahon | Jun 4, 2018 @ 9:01 PM Gwen Stefani and Pink performed together, unannounced, at the Staple Center in Los Angeles. They did No doubt’s “Just a girl” and Pink’s “Funhouse” together. Gwen StefaniPink SHARE RELATED CONTENT Kelly Clarkson talks weight loss Drake tops the Hot 100 for 6th straight week & ties Michael Jackson. Taylor Swift good with building a wall. Ariana Grande, beautiful, but almost completely unrecognizable. What you should know about the upcoming Christina Aguilera tour. What did Demi Lovato do with a prostitute?