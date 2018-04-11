Gwen Stefani Vegas Residency
By Brock Mathews
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 1:34 PM

Anyone interested in seeing Gwen Stefani in Las Vegas?  She just announced she is doing a Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.  It’ll begin with 25 dates, starting June 27th.  There’s more dates in July…but then there’s a five-month break before they resume at the end of December.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Worth noting that $1 from each ticket sold will go toward the ‘Cure 4 the Kids Foundation,’ which provides medical treatment to children with life-threatening conditions.

