Gwen Stefani Vegas Residency

Anyone interested in seeing Gwen Stefani in Las Vegas? She just announced she is doing a Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. It’ll begin with 25 dates, starting June 27th. There’s more dates in July…but then there’s a five-month break before they resume at the end of December.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Worth noting that $1 from each ticket sold will go toward the ‘Cure 4 the Kids Foundation,’ which provides medical treatment to children with life-threatening conditions.