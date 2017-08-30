Halsey Is On the Run in New ‘Bad at Love’ Video

Halsey‘s new “Bad at Love” video begins where her “Now or Never” video ended: taking off on a motorcycle, on the run.

In her latest visual, the singer rocks her new short hairstyle — she was shown chopping off long, blue locks in the last few seconds of “Now or Never” — and a biker chic look. Halsey is apparently a wanted woman in the clip, which includes a run-in with the creepy fortuneteller from her last video and a ride off into the desert.

The video was directed by Halsey and Sing J Lee, who also collaborated on the “Now or Never” video. Lee has worked on videos for Muse, Charli XCX, Chvrches and more.

