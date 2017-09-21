Halsey and G-Eazy mix business with pleasure at LA nightclub
By Dan McMahon
|
Sep 21, 2017 @ 7:59 PM
PHOTO credit to Playboy

Halsey and her rapper boyfriend G-Eazy mixed a little date night with some work at Los Angeles’ Warwick nightclub Wednesday night.

The couple showed up hand in hand around 11:30 p.m, insiders tell Page Six.

“They were all smiles throughout the entire evening, hardly leaving each other’s side,” the spy shared.

But their date night, at JT Torregiani, Sylvain Bitton and Eli Wehbe’s

hot spot, turned into a working event when they jumped on stage to perform several songs together, including “No Limit,” “Me, Myself and I” and “Closer.”

Halsey, 22, and G-Eazy, 28, sipped cocktails throughout the night and left the party around 1:30 a.m., we’re told.

 

