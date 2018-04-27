Halsey Is Freezing Her Eggs By Brock Mathews | Apr 27, 2018 @ 5:07 PM Halsey told a pretty intense story yesterday on “The Doctors” about the time she had a miscarriage on stage, right in the middle of a show. She also revealed she suffers from endometriosis. Halsey is 23 years old. Halsey RELATED CONTENT The Simpsons Will Set A New Record This Weekend Avicii’s Family Released A New Statement That Implies He Committed Suicide Cardi B Says Social Media Is “The Most Disgusting Place” WATCH: This 2-Year-Old Was Born To Be A Drummer! NFL Draft Tonight @ 8pm.. Who Will Be The 1st Pick?! Will “Avengers: Infinity War” Have The Biggest Opening Weekend Of All-Time?!