Halsey in a love triangle with Lana Del Rey & G-Eazy?

Lana Del Rey has split from her boyfriend.

The ‘Cherry’ singer began dating rapper and producer G-Eazy earlier this year, but they have now gone their separate ways and he has moved on with another singer, Halsey.

And it isn’t only in the musician’s affections that Halsey has replaced Lana as she’s also providing vocals on his track ‘Him and I’, a song he originally lined up to have the ‘Video Games’ hitmaker provide vocals.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “G-Eazy initially begged Lana to be the singer on his new song ‘Him and I’ but

then they split and he changed his mind.

“Instead he teamed up with Halsey on the song and he’s now started dating her.”

Lana and G-Eazy – whose real name is Gerald Gillum – were first romantically linked when they were spotted together at Coachella in April.

A source said at the time: “They were together for the entire weekend.