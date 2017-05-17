Halsey talks new album to some lucky fans

Recently, Halsey played an intimate performance for a special group of fans.

Her set consisted of tracks from her forthcoming album ‘hopeless fountain kingdom’ and some throwbacks for her OG fans who have been there from the beginning.

As fans eagerly await the release Halsey’s new album, she gave us some insight into what they’ll be hearing.

“There are 16 songs on the album, every song has its own identity in a way. The first real song on the record, the second track is called A Hundred Letters, and it’s alternative, pop, kind of 90s vibe, very much in Halsey fashion—sad, sad lyrics.”

Click HERE for more information.