Hanging With Our Kidd’s Kids
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
Nov 20, 2017 @ 2:56 PM

We had such an amazing time on this year’s Kidd’s Kids trip… and Jenna has a lot of baby-sitting responsibilities when she returns!

Everyone had so much fun at the Frozen sing-along and the fireworks… Hear all about it!

Related Content

Harvey Weinstein’s Daughter Called 911 Saying He W...
Jenna’s Trip To Iceland
Do *NOT* Call This Number!
Kidd’s Kids Day 2017
Rebel Wilson On The Show!
Mad Mom In Carpool Line
Comments