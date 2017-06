Harry Styles Announced Some North American Tour Dates.. But For NEXT Summer

Here are Harry’s 2018 North American Tour Dates:

June 5 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

June 12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 16 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

June 18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 24 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center

June 26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

June 30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 3 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 7 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

July 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

July 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Tickets for all dates will go on sale June 16th.