Here’s The Age When You’re Officially “Too Old” To Go Clubbing
By Brock Mathews
|
Jul 14, 2017 @ 2:20 PM

You know I’m a firm believer that age is a state of mind, you’re only as old as you feel, and so on.  But I STILL think this is worth paying attention to.

A new survey asked people for the age when you’re TOO OLD to go clubbing.  And the answer is . . . 37.

On the bright side, it doesn’t seem like 37-year-olds will care . . . because the average person says they stopped going to clubs when they hit 31.  And 80% say they’re happy being home on the couch when they see friends posting photos from a wild night out.

What do you think?  Agree or Disagree?

