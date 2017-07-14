Here’s The Age When You’re Officially “Too Old” To Go Clubbing

You know I’m a firm believer that age is a state of mind, you’re only as old as you feel, and so on. But I STILL think this is worth paying attention to.

A new survey asked people for the age when you’re TOO OLD to go clubbing. And the answer is . . . 37.

On the bright side, it doesn’t seem like 37-year-olds will care . . . because the average person says they stopped going to clubs when they hit 31. And 80% say they’re happy being home on the couch when they see friends posting photos from a wild night out.

What do you think? Agree or Disagree?