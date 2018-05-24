Here’s What’s Coming To & Leaving Netflix In June 2018
By Brock Mathews
|
May 24, 2018 @ 3:00 PM

Arriving in June

June 1

  • Assassination Games
    Blue Jasmine

  • Busted! (Season Finale)*

  • Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

  • George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

  • He Named Me Malala

  • Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

  • Just Friends

  • Miracle

  • National Treasure

  • Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

  • November 13: Attack on Paris*

  • Outside In

  • Righteous Kill

  • Rumor Has It

  • Singularity

  • Taking Lives

  • Terms and Conditions May Apply

  • The Boy

  • The Covenant

  • The Departed

  • The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

  • The King’s Speech

June 3

  • The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday)*

June 5

  • Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

June 7

  • Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)

  • The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8

  • Alex Strangelove*

  • Ali’s Wedding*

  • Marcella: Season 2*

  • Sense8: The Series Finale*

  • The Hollow*

  • The Staircase*

  • Treehouse Detectives*

June 9

  • Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10

  • Portlandia: Season 8

June 14

  • Cutie and the Boxer

  • Marlon: Season 1

June 15

  • La Hora Final

  • Lust Stories*

  • Maktub*

  • Set It Up*

  • Step Up 2: The Streets

  • Sunday’s Illness*

  • The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

  • The Ranch: Part 5*

  • True: Magical Friends*

  • True: Wonderful Wishes*

  • Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6*

June 16

  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

  • In Bruges

June 17

  • Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez*

  • Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

June 18

  • Encerrados

June 19

  • Hannah Gadsby: Nanette*

June 22

  • Brain on Fire*

  • Cooking on High*

  • Derren Brown: Miracle*

  • Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2*

  • Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2*

  • Us and Them*

June 23

  • Disney’s Tarzan

June 24

  • To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)*

June 25

  • Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

June 26

  • Secret City*

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

  • W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro*

June 29

  • Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits*

  • GLOW: Season 2*

  • Harvey Street Kids*

  • Kiss Me First*

  • La Forêt*

  • La Pena Maxima

  • Nailed It!: Season 2*

  • Paquita Salas: Season 2*

  • Recovery Boys*

  • TAU*

June 30

  • Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory*

  • Mohawk

Also in new in June:

  • iZombie: Season 4

  • Life Sentence: Season 1

  • Supergirl: Season 3

(A * denotes a Netflix original)

Leaving in June

Leaving June 1

  • 50 First Dates

  • 8 Mile

  • Gridiron Gang

  • J. Edgar

  • Men in Black

  • My Left Foot

  • Neerja

  • Out of the Dark

  • Princess Kaiulani

  • The Angry Birds Movie

  • The Brothers Grimm

  • The Spy Next Door

  • The Young Victoria

  • Training Day

  • Untraceable

  • Vice

  • What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

  • While You Were Sleeping

Leaving June 2

  • Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving June 8

  • Grace of Monaco

Leaving June 9

  • The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving June 10

  • Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving June 15

  • Drillbit Taylor

  • Naz & Maalik

  • The Giver

  • The Great Gatsby

  • Underdogs

Leaving June 16

  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

  • Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of

  • Curious George

  • Super

Leaving June 18

  • Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 20

  • Cake

Leaving June 21

  • Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving June 22

  • Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Leaving June 23

  • Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Leaving June 25

  • Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

Leaving June 26

  • Alpha and Omega

Leaving June 29

  • Bad Grandpa .5

