Highest Paid Actresses In The World
By Brock Mathews
|
Aug 17, 2017 @ 12:14 PM

Emma Stone tops the annual “Forbes” list of ‘The Highest Paid Actresses in World.’  She raked in $26 million over the past 12 months.  Jennifer Lawrence was #1 the past two years…but she slipped to third this year.

Here’s the Top 10:

1.  Emma Stone, $26 million

2.  Jennifer Aniston, $25.5 million

3.  Jennifer Lawrence, $24 million

4.  Melissa McCarthy, $18 million

5.  Mila Kunis, $15.5 million

6.  A tie between Emma Watson and Charlize Theron, both with $14 million

8.  A tie between Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts, both with $12 million

10.  Amy Adams, $11.5 million

